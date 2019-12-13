Two adults, two youths from Maskwacis charged in ATV, gun theft

On December 10th, 2019 numerous outbuildings on a rural property in the County of Wetaskiwin were entered and two ATV’s were stolen along with a rifle.

On December 11th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP and the Maskwacis RCMP recovered both ATV’s in Maskwacis at two different residences.

After a foot pursuit, four suspects were arrested and two firearms were recovered. Three of the four suspects were already wanted on outstanding warrants. As a result of the investigation, the following charges have been laid against four individuals:

Thomas ABRAHAM (20) of Maskwacis, AB:

· Break and enter and steal a firearm

· Break and enter and commit theft

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Careless transportation of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

· Possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized

· Failing to comply with recognizance

· Possession of a firearm contrary to a firearms prohibition order x2

Sarah LIGHTNING (21) of Maskwacis, AB:

· Break and enter and steal a firearm

· Break and enter and commit theft

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Careless transportation of a firearm

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

A 17-year-old youth of Maskwacis, AB:

· Break and enter and steal a firearm

· Break and enter and commit theft

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

· Possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized

· Fail to comply with probation

· Fail to comply with an undertaking x4

A 16-year-old youth of Maskwacis, AB:

· Break and enter and steal a firearm

· Break and enter and commit theft

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

All four individuals were brought before a Justice of the Peace for a bail hearing. LIGHTNING was released on $3000 no cash recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on December 17, 2019. ABRAHAM was remanded and scheduled to appear in court on December 17, 2019. The 17-year-old youth was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on December 13, 2019. The 16-year-old youth was released on $100 no cash recognizance for court on January 8th, 2020.

If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”