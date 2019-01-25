Two Maskwacis women charged after crack cocaine seized on reserve

Two Maskwacis women have been charged with drug offenses after a traffic stop in the townsite stated RCMP.

Maskwacis RCMP spokesperson Cst. Morgan Kyle stated in a Jan. 25 press release, “On January 23, 2019 as a result of an ongoing investigation, Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit initiated a traffic stop which resulted in the seizure of 23 grams of crack cocaine and $2,400 cash.

“Rebecca Wahkeenew, 35, of Maskwacis, Alta was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule I: Cocaine and Failure to comply with condition of undertaking or recognizance.

“Carolyn Firingstoney, 32, of Maskwacis, Alta was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Schedule I: Cocaine.

“The RCMP would like to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity in their community to reduce crime and contribute to safer homes and safer communities.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at (780) 585-4600 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca