Two Ponoka men facing 27 charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP stop vehicles

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two suspects in two separate stolen vehicles

Two Ponoka men are facing 27 charges after the Wetaskiwin RCMP arrested two suspects in two different allegedly stolen vehicles.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Corey Kyle, “On March 12, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP and Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of a stolen truck travelling on Highway 2a in Maskwacis. Maskwacis RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle which took off. At the time of the attempted stop, it was noted that there was a second truck travelling with the initial stolen truck. The second truck was reported stolen out of Bashaw earlier in the morning.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) located both trucks in Wetaskiwin County travelling together. The trucks came to a stop on a rural property where one of the trucks became stuck in the snow. Wetaskiwin CRU, Wetaskiwin RCMP general duty along with Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Services and Maskwacis RCMP assisted in apprehending the two males involved and recovered both stolen trucks as well as additional stolen property.

“35 year-old Lee Curtis of Ponoka has been charged with the following:

– Possession of stolen property over $5,000

– Theft of Truck

– Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Flight from Police

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Drive while unauthorized

– Breach recognizance x3

– Drive without insurance

– Drive without registration

– Misuse of plate

“39 year-old Lauren Curtis of Ponoka has been charged with the following:

– Possession of stolen property over $5,000

– Theft of Truck

– Possession of stolen property under $5,000 x3

– Flight from Police

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Breach recognizance

– Possession of methamphetamine

– Possession of ecstasy

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Identity theft

– Drive without insurance

– Drive without registration

– Operating a motor vehicle without a plate

“Both were remanded into custody with Court scheduled for March 14, 2019 in Wetaskiwin and March 15, 2019 in Ponoka.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP snowmobile accident on Gull Lake
Next story
Pair arrested in rural central Alberta armed robberies

Just Posted

UCP leader Jason Kenney promises to repeal Bill 6 if elected

Kenney visits ranch near Rimbey

Sylvan Lake swimmer earns ASDC Athlete of the Month honour

Isaac Bahler, 14, is a competitive swimmer with the Red Deer Catalina Swim Club

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Atom AA Lakers fall short against Cochrane

The Lakers lost 4-3 at the NexSource Centre on March 9

PHOTOS: West Central Peewee Tigers capture division title

The Tigers move into a playoff series against the Medicine Hat Hounds starting March 14

Town of Sylvan Lake urges residents to be prepared in case of emergency

The Town says it is important to have a plan and kit ready in case of emergency

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Two men facing 27 charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP stop vehicles

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two suspects in two separate stolen vehicles

Blackfalds RCMP snowmobile accident on Gull Lake

No injuries after protruding pipe launches driver over 30 ft.

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Alberta First Nation votes to accept $150M settlement over mismanaged cattle

Ottawa accepted the claim in 2011, negotiations began in 2013 and an agreement was reached last year

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

Most Read