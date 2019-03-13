Two Ponoka men facing 27 charges after Wetaskiwin RCMP stop vehicles

Two Ponoka men are facing 27 charges after the Wetaskiwin RCMP arrested two suspects in two different allegedly stolen vehicles.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Corey Kyle, “On March 12, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP and Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of a stolen truck travelling on Highway 2a in Maskwacis. Maskwacis RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle which took off. At the time of the attempted stop, it was noted that there was a second truck travelling with the initial stolen truck. The second truck was reported stolen out of Bashaw earlier in the morning.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) located both trucks in Wetaskiwin County travelling together. The trucks came to a stop on a rural property where one of the trucks became stuck in the snow. Wetaskiwin CRU, Wetaskiwin RCMP general duty along with Wetaskiwin Integrated Traffic Services and Maskwacis RCMP assisted in apprehending the two males involved and recovered both stolen trucks as well as additional stolen property.

“35 year-old Lee Curtis of Ponoka has been charged with the following:

– Possession of stolen property over $5,000

– Theft of Truck

– Possession of stolen property under $5,000

– Flight from Police

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Drive while unauthorized

– Breach recognizance x3

– Drive without insurance

– Drive without registration

– Misuse of plate

“39 year-old Lauren Curtis of Ponoka has been charged with the following:

– Possession of stolen property over $5,000

– Theft of Truck

– Possession of stolen property under $5,000 x3

– Flight from Police

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Breach recognizance

– Possession of methamphetamine

– Possession of ecstasy

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Identity theft

– Drive without insurance

– Drive without registration

– Operating a motor vehicle without a plate

“Both were remanded into custody with Court scheduled for March 14, 2019 in Wetaskiwin and March 15, 2019 in Ponoka.”

