Two new grain elevators proposed for County of Wetaskiwin

While the oil patch wallows in doldrums, it looks like the agriculture industry is prospering as a Manitoba company is proposing two new grain elevators in the County of Wetaskiwin.

A press release dated Mar. 20 stated, “G3 Canada Limited (G3) announced plans today to build two new facilities including its first primary elevator in Alberta, and further expand its grain origination network in Saskatchewan.” The press release is posted on the County of Wetaskiwin website.

“We’re excited to be able to show farmers in the Wetaskiwin and Maidstone areas what G3 has to offer their business,” stated G3 CEO Karl Gerrand. “Farmers near both new facilities will benefit from G3’s service model, providing fast truck turnaround and strong delivery opportunities.”

Contacted by the Pipestone Flyer Mar. 29, County of Wetaskiwin director of Planning and Economic Development David Blades said G3 likely has notified the province about their plans, but the project is based at the local level through the municipality’s development process.

Blades said a significant development of this kind requires an area structure plan, re-zoning and a development permit.

According to Blades, G3 has hired well-known central Alberta consultant Bob Burdett, who has submitted an ASP for the elevator project to the county. The ASP has also been sent to both Alberta Transportation and the Ermineskin First Nation for input. Notifications will also be sent to adjacent landowners about the proposed elevators.

According to the G3 press release, “G3 intends to build a new primary elevator south of Wetaskiwin in Central Alberta. The facility will be the first G3 location in the Province of Alberta. At the same time G3 will continue its rapid growth in Saskatchewan with the construction of a new primary elevator near Maidstone.

“Farmers will save valuable time at these state-of-the-art facilities that will unload trucks in less than 5 minutes. The highly efficient loop track system will load trains quickly and keep the grain moving.

“Both new elevators are being built with 42,000 tonnes storage capacity. The Maidstone elevator will be located on CN Rail; the Wetaskiwin site is on CP Rail. Both are well placed to supply G3 Terminal Vancouver when the next-generation grain export terminal becomes operational in 2020.

“’These new facilities further advance our vision to build a world class grain handling network, and continue to grow our presence in western Canada,’” says Gerrand.

“Construction of the new elevators is expected to commence in April, subject to receiving regulatory approval, and both are slated for completion prior to the 2019 harvest.

“G3 Canada Limited’s assets include primary grain elevators and port terminals stretching from Leader, Saskatchewan to Québec City, Québec, a Great Lakes grain transport vessel, and the largest private fleet of grain hopper cars in Canada. G3 Canada Limited is a Canadian company and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba.”

A public notice was printed in the Mar. 29 edition of The Pipestone Flyer advertising an open house Apr. 16 in Wetaskiwin. Company representatives, including their consultant, will be there to answer the public’s questions. A public hearing will also be included, sometime in May or June, in the ASP.

The Pipestone Flyer contacted G3 on Mar. 29, and an interview is in the planning stages.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca