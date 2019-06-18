Two people arrested after Wetaskiwin vehicle theft

Two people have been arrested by RCMP in relation to an auto theft in Wetaskiwin.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “In the early morning hours of June 17th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit responded to a theft of a motor vehicle in the City of Wetaskiwin.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit located the vehicle in Maskwacis and after a short pursuit the vehicle came to a stop. Both occupants of the vehicle fled; however, with the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP, they were arrested.

“Clayton Courtright (20 years old) of Ponoka, AB has been charged with the following:

· Theft of a truck

· Flight from a peace officer

· Obstruct a peace officer

· Fail to comply with a probation order x4

· Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

· Dangerous driving

· Mischief under $5,000

· Possession of break-in instruments

“Mary Yellowbird (21 years old) of Wetaskiwin, AB has been charged with the following:

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

“Both accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace. Clayton Courtright was remanded in custody and is set to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on June 25, 2019. Mary Yellowbird was released and is scheduled to appear in court on July 2, 2019.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

