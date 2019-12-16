Two Wetaskiwin men arrested, charged after break-in, flight from police

Two Wetaskiwin men are facing many serious charges after a tow truck business was broken into Dec. 14.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On December 14th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit along with the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at Tony’s Towing in Wetaskiwin.

“Two suspects were arrested as they fled from police down the CP railroad tracks. Both individuals have been charged with the following:

“Todd Cardinal (20) of Wetaskiwin, AB is charged with:

· Break and enter with intent to commit

· Mischief under $5000

· Enter on land which line work (railroad) situated

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Obstructing a peace officer

“Brandon Chase (27) of Wetaskiwin, AB is charged with:

· Break and enter with intent to commit

· Mischief under $5000

· Enter on land which line work (railroad) situated

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Obstructing a peace officer

· Fail to comply with recognizance x2

“Both accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace for a bail hearing. Brandon Chase was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on December 17, 2019. Todd Cardinal was released on $1000 no cash recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on January 9, 2020.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

