Two Wetaskiwin men arrested, charged after break-in, flight from police

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Tony’s Towing

Two Wetaskiwin men are facing many serious charges after a tow truck business was broken into Dec. 14.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On December 14th, 2019 the Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit along with the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at Tony’s Towing in Wetaskiwin.

“Two suspects were arrested as they fled from police down the CP railroad tracks. Both individuals have been charged with the following:

“Todd Cardinal (20) of Wetaskiwin, AB is charged with:

· Break and enter with intent to commit

· Mischief under $5000

· Enter on land which line work (railroad) situated

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Obstructing a peace officer

“Brandon Chase (27) of Wetaskiwin, AB is charged with:

· Break and enter with intent to commit

· Mischief under $5000

· Enter on land which line work (railroad) situated

· Possession of break-in instruments

· Obstructing a peace officer

· Fail to comply with recognizance x2

“Both accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace for a bail hearing. Brandon Chase was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court on December 17, 2019. Todd Cardinal was released on $1000 no cash recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on January 9, 2020.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Lacombe County reminds anglers of “Take it Off” program on Buffalo Lake, Gull Lake, and Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Lacombe County reminds anglers of “Take it Off” program on Buffalo Lake, Gull Lake, and Sylvan Lake

Registering is entirely voluntary, and it ensures that each hut is accounted for

Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP assist after police vehicle stolen

Red Deer-Lacombe MP responds to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation

Blaine Calkins thanked Scheer for his leadership

Sylvan Lake RCMP assist Red Deer, Blackfalds in major drug bust

RCMP arrest six and seize drugs, cash, firearms and vehicles in drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer-Lacombe MP, other Conservative MPs meet with AB justice minister

Calkins said the justice system is a revolving door for criminals targeting rural areas

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Kenney heads to London to promote Alberta’s energy to international markets

Premier has said he doesn’t think Alberta is getting credit for reducing its environmental footprint

Alberta’s challenge of federal carbon tax to be heard

Province argues it already has the power to deal with emissions and should be left to do so

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

1 dead, 2 in Lacombe Police custody after report of gunshot wound

Incident was deemed suspicious, subsequently the LPS entered into an investigation

Rebels win two straight heading into Christmas break

Two third period goals give Red Deer 3-1 win over Swift Current

Five things of note from Trudeau’s mandate letters to his ministers

Some marching orders come from the Liberal Party’s campaign, while others are new additions

Most Read