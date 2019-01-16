UPDATED UCP MLA cries foul after brick thrown through office window

A United Conservative Party MLA is crying foul against Alberta’s NDP after a brick was thrown through a UCP office window.

A press release was sent to Alberta media Jan. 16 describing the vandalism, a message from the vandal and a link to what the UCP says wasn’t accurate in the first place.

“Dave Hanson, United Conservative MLA for Lac La Biche-St. Paul-Two Hills, has issued the following statement,” stated the press release.

“’Yesterday night, my constituency office in St. Paul was vandalized, with our front windows shattered by large rocks thrown through them.

“’Thankfully, nobody was injured as the vandalism took place after hours when neither my local staff nor the Albertans who come into my office seeking assistance were present.

“’Today, we were disturbed to receive an e-mail from an individual taking responsibility for the incident gallery.mailchimp.com/dc8b79f336d3436848d081928/files/ffaf8664-d616-45c5-ab9d-d43854c50858/Sabir_AISH_email_Redacted.pdf, and specifically attributing it to retaliation motivated by over-the-top rhetoric coming from an NDP Minister on Twitter.

“’The individual specifically pointed to a Tweet that claimed that United Conservatives want to cut 20 per cent and suggesting that AISH payments would be eliminated.

“’These claims are patently false. Not only have there been no such commitments, but this falsehood is demonstrably untrue, having been repeatedly debunked calgarysun.com/opinion/columnists/bell-ndps-slash-and-burn-bogeyman-is-dead.

“’In fact, our United Conservative team in the Legislature voted in support of increasing AISH funding this past November because we believe it’s the right thing to do.

“’With regard to the incident at my constituency office, to be clear, I believe individuals are responsible for their own actions and do not mean to imply that the individual responsible for this vandalism is working on behalf of any party, nor that the NDP is responsible for this act.

“’That said, with an election expected soon, this incident should be a reminder for responsibility. Fear-mongering and peddling false claims for political gain can cause undue distress when programs and services people depend on are being used as a political ploy.’”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

