Union representing Alberta Safeway workers frustrated over contract talks

Union representing Alberta Safeway workers frustrated over contract talks

CALGARY — The union representing Canada Safeway workers in Alberta says it is consulting with its members about a possible strike vote.

The contract between Sobeys, which owns the grocery store chain, and its 8,000 workers at 75 Safeway stores in the province expired in 2017. A union official says little progress has been made in talks despite the addition of a government-appointed mediator in February.

Michael Hughes, a spokesman for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401, says the stalemate is hard to take, since the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a financial boom for grocery stores where workers have been designated as essential.

“The grocery industry has been doing very, very well through the crisis. Their employees have been expected to come to work … and we’re hearing poverty at the table,” Hughes said.

“One week they’re heroes; the next week they’re zeroes.”

The parent company of Sobeys, Empire Company Ltd., is headquartered in Stellarton, N.S., and bought more than 200 Safeway stores in Western Canada in 2013. The company also has more than 50 non-unionized Sobeys stores in Alberta.

Hughes said Sobeys sent out a newsletter to shareholders saying it had recorded a 37 per cent jump in same store sales in the first four weeks of the pandemic lockdown.

Yet, he said, Sobeys is asking for concessions from workers and is converting some stores to the FreshCo brand, which he called a discount retailer with “a discount contract.”

The union has set up a page on its website entitled “Preparing for a Strike at Safeway in Alberta” and is doing an online survey of its members about a possible strike vote.

“There’s a feeling of real mistrust,” he said.

“We’re at the bargaining table trying to get a deal and we’re still looking at these concessions. People are furious. We’re in mediation right now and … we may be in a situation in the next few weeks to have to take a strike vote.”

Sobeys declined an interview but issued an email statement.

“We are committed to our teams in Alberta and are focused on achieving a fair agreement through the collective bargaining process — an agreement that will allow us to build a strong future in Alberta,” wrote spokeswoman Zakiah Lalani.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement that allows us to invest in the future of Safeway and introduce our discount grocery brand, FreshCo, to Albertans.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2020

— Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body-worn cameras come with legal issues and privacy concerns: Lacombe Police Service
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at two active cases; state of public health emergency lapsed in Alberta

State of public health emergency expired Monday: Minister of Health

PHOTO: Sylvan Laker given Women of Excellence Award

HJ Cody teacher Jacqui Renwick was named the recipient of the award on June 13

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp goes ahead with 2020 sessions

The first session of the SLHC begins July 5, with the opening of the NexSource Centre

Some anger but Black Lives Matter rally in central Alberta mostly peaceful

The protest in Innisfail, Alta., was initially called off

North American bounce back following additional intervention from U.S. Fed

North American bounce back following additional intervention from U.S. Fed

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

Cineplex plans to reopen cinemas, while shares suffer over failed Cineworld deal

Cineplex plans to reopen cinemas, while shares suffer over failed Cineworld deal

Union representing Alberta Safeway workers frustrated over contract talks

Union representing Alberta Safeway workers frustrated over contract talks

Body-worn cameras come with legal issues and privacy concerns: Lacombe Police Service

Central ALberta police service wants to take responsible approach to such technology

Beef industry not letting up on the pressure

ABP, ACFA, CCA continuing to fight for producers, processors

May home sales up compared with April, but still well below year-ago level

Weakest sales for the month since 1996

Cineplex planning to reopen six Alberta theatres this month, others in July

Gradual reopening of movie theatres

Most Read