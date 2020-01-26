UPDATE Human remains found in Manny’s Motel ruins

UPDATE

Human remains have been found in the ruins of Manny’s Motel in Wetaskiwin, which was badly damaged by fire Jan. 14.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division spokesperson Cpl. Curtis Peters, “Wetaskiwin RCMP and the Major Crimes Unit are investigating after human remains were discovered in the burned out structure of ‘Manny’s Hotel.’

“Shortly before midnight on January 14th, emergency crews responded to the structure fire just off 40th Avenue in Wetaskiwin. After the fire was extinguished, the extreme cold weather hindered efforts to examine the scene and conduct an investigation into the cause of the blaze. By January 20th, crews had managed to thaw enough ice to begin an examination of the scene which has lasted several days.

“On January 23rd, human remains were discovered at the burned out building. On the same day, the fire investigator determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious, resulting in the RCMP major crimes unit being brought in to assist with the investigation.

“An autopsy was held on the 24th of January, however, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed and the cause and manner of death of the deceased has yet to be determined. Additional tests will be conducted to answer these important questions.

“RCMP continue to examine the scene of the fire and ask anyone who has information regarding this incident to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Wetaskiwin and Millet fire and police toiled in extremely frigid temperatures as they handled a major structure fire in the city Jan. 15.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand that day, “On January 14, 2020 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP members were on patrol and observed smoke coming from an apartment/motel, known as ‘Manny’s Motel’ just off 40 Avenue in Wetaskiwin.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP members entered the building to alert numerous residents and evacuate the building. Wetaskiwin and Millet fire departments responded but the building was quickly consumed by flames. Wetaskiwin Fire remains on scene.

“The building is an apartment style that is used for low income housing and a shelter.

“40 Avenue is currently blocked off from 53 Street to 54A Street in the surrounding area and traffic and motorist are asked to find an alternate route.

“No injuries are reported at this time. Matter is currently under investigation by Wetaskiwin RCMP & Wetaskiwin Fire.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident or any other investigation, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca