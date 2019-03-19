UPDATE Leduc RCMP say sexual assault claim was false

UPDATE Leduc RCMP say investigation revealed sexual assault never took place

UPDATE

After investigation, Leduc RCMP say a sexual assault claim involving Telford Lake never happened.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla Mar. 19, “Leduc RCMP have investigated a matter where a female alleged she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

“The RCMP has determined, after a detailed investigation was conducted, that the incident was fabricated. The matter has been resolved and no charges have been laid.

“Now that the investigation has been completed we would like to ensure the public that their safety was not at risk as a result of this incident” states Cst. Morla. “With the growing concern in the community we thought it was important for the public to be updated.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Leduc RCMP are investigating a sexual assault and want to know if the public recognizes a detailed drawing of the suspect.

According to police spokesperson Cst. Bridget Morla, “Leduc RCMP are seeking information on a suspect in regards to a sexual assault that took place on Jan 13, 2019 in the City of Leduc.

“The victim and suspect connected via an online dating application and then met at Telford Lake where the sexual assault took place. The suspect was driving a blue 4 door Toyota car. The suspect is believed to reside in Edmonton.

“The suspect is described as Caucasian, blonde hair, brown eyes, 6 foot tall, fit build, possible acne scaring on face and wearing a box style necklace.

“Leduc RCMP are asking the public’s for assistance in identifying the suspect in the sketch attached.

“If you have information about this investigation, please call the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267, or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

 

