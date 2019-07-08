UPDATED Rollover on Hwy. #2 in Leduc causes delays, detour

UPDATE

From Leduc RCMP July 8 at 1:36 p.m.

On July 8, 2019 at 6:45AM Leduc RCMP along with emergency personnel responded to a single semi vehicle roll over at Highway 2 northbound near Highway 2A.

From 1:30 p.m. today until an known time Highway 2 northbound at Highway 2A is closed for vehicle recovery. Traffic is being diverted on Glen Park Road and Highway 2A. Traffic is expected to be heavy in this area and motorists should expect delays. Once the highway is re-opened an updated release will be sent out.

Leduc RCMP would like to thank motorists for their patience with this closure.

ORIGINAL STORY

Motorists planning to travel northbound through Leduc on Hwy. #2 should plan for delays and a detour.

According to Leduc RCMP spokesperson Cst. Brigit Morla, “On July 8, 2019 at 6:45 a.m. Leduc RCMP along with emergency personnel responded to a single semi vehicle roll over at Highway 2 northbound near Highway 2A.

“A single male occupant of the semi sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital in Edmonton via ground ambulance.

“Traffic on highway 2 is reduced to a single lane northbound major delays are expected in the area. A detour route onto Glen Park Road to Highway 2A has been set up at this time. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

“At a later time today Highway 2 will be closed for vehicle recovery.

“An update will be provided as situation changes. “

