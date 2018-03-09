Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating an urn and stolen cremated remains as well as some personal belongings. The item on the left, what appears to be an antique blush box was taken, but its matching cameo/broach (the image on the right) wasn’t. Police hope these items will help locate the stolen documents and cremated remains. RCMP photo

Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating cremated remains along with personal valuables

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating a stolen urn with cremated remains along with valuable personal belongings.

Police say that sometime between March 5 and 8 a break and enter incident occurred at a residence on Range Road 274 where the invaluable items were stolen.

Among the items stolen were family documents, several items of jewelry as well as the urn and cremated remains.

Unknown suspects broke in through the man-door of the garage and entered the home causing damage to several doors in the interior of the home, say police.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

Previous story
Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Lyndon Rush recounts Olympic experience

Rush attended the 2018 Winter Olympics as one of the coaches from the Canadian Bobsled team

Government invests $10 million to fight rural crime

Provincial and federal funding to be used for more officers, civilian staff and Crown prosecutors

Grade 6 students from Bentley School graduate from the D.A.R.E. program

D.A.R.E is a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program

Celebrate your favourite volunteer

The deadline for Volunteer Awards nominations is March 23

Red Deer awards luncheon celebrates International Women’s Day

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta hosted annual luncheon

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Urn and cremated remains stolen near Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s help locating cremated remains along with personal valuables

Accused sailor testifies sex on Canadian destroyer was consensual

Incident happened aboard HMCS Athabaskan while the destroyer was visiting Spain on Nov. 9, 2015

Hostages taken as US Veterans home in California

At least three people taken hostage in Napa Valley

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Canada’s entertainment industry drafts collective code of conduct

A group of Canadian entertainment organizations has drafted a new collective code of conduct in response to sexual misconduct allegations flooding the industry

Atwal says he has renounced terrorism and asked to attend Trudeau India event

A man at the centre of a controversy surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent visit to India says he has renounced terrorism

Canada dodges tariff bullet, at least for now

The only two countries escaping tariffs were America’s neighbours: Canada and Mexico

Most Read