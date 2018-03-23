Valuable rings stolen out of car in Thorsby Mar. 22

Thorsby/Breton RCMP seek to recover special stolen items

Police are investigating a burglary that has even more importance than usual for the victims, as jewellry with sentimental value was stolen.

RCMP media relations spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott several rings were stolen out of a victim’s car, and they are worth more than just dollars.

“On March 22, 2018 the Thorsby/Breton RCMP received a report of theft from a vehicle parked at the Arctic Spas facility employee parking lot,” stated Cpl. Scott.

“Several special items were taken, and the RCMP are looking for assistance in recovering those items.

“At 5 p.m., the RCMP received the report of this theft. It is believed to have occurred sometime between 1 and 4 p.m. on March 22nd. An unknown suspect took some personal belongings out of the vehicle including a white ‘Roxy’ backpack with pink/purple/blue paint splatter designs. Inside the back pack were three rings; an engraved garnet grad ring, a black men’s Onyx ring with two small diamonds and a daughter’s pride ring amongst other things.”

Cpl. Scott said the theft devastated the victim. “These items are most especially of sentimental value to the owner and the RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying the culprit responsible, and having those items recovered and returned. If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, please contact the Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3951, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800‐222‐8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca if you wish to remain anonymous.”

stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

