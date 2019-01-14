Wanted woman runs out of gas in stolen car, asks Leduc RCMP for help

The Leduc RCMP traffic unit didn’t even have to lower a fishing rod into the water: the fish jumped right into the boat Jan. 11.

According to Leduc spokesperson Cst. Kathleen Fossen, “On January 11, 2019 at approximately 12:40 p.m. members of the Leduc Integrated Traffic Unit were involved in a traffic stop northbound on Highway 2 near Glen Park Road, when a vehicle, unrelated to the stop, pulled over in front of the police. A woman then exited the vehicle and asked police for assistance as she had run out of gas.

“As police engaged the woman in conversation and provided her with assistance they discovered she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Further investigation revealed there were two men in the vehicle, also wanted on outstanding warrants and attempting to hide from police. One of the men was found to be suffering from medical distress and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

“In a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located approximately 900 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine and 85 grams of what is believed to be cocaine. The vehicle was also stolen.

“The women and two men are currently in custody facing a multitude charges and awaiting a Judicial Release Hearing.

“Once the hearing has been completed an update will be provided.”

