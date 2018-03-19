Wetaskiwin Alberta driver arrested after driving in wrong lane

Wetaskiwin RCMP made some serious arrests over the weekend, including one suspect charged as a drug dealer and a motorist driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn stated, “On March 15th, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP Crime Reduction Unit and RCMP General Investigation Section executed a search warrant in the City of Wetaskiwin in relation to drug trafficking activity.

“As a result of intelligence gathered in the community a search warrant was executed on a residence resulting in numerous drug and weapon related offences.

“Both substances believe to be methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized from the residence.

One female, Trudy Bull, 24-years-old of Wetaskiwin, was charged with two counts of trafficking meth, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a weapon danger to the public. Bull was also wanted on several outstanding warrants for theft.”

Hepburn noted the suspect was remanded into custody and is to appear in Wetaskiwin Court on March 20th, 2018.

Hepburn also noted crime reduction is a priority for the Alberta RCMP, and targeting repeat offenders and crime trends will allow police to impact crime in the province and increase community safety.

Wrong way driver

Hepburn also described a serious traffic situation in the county. “On March 18th, 2018 at 5:53 p.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a dangerous driving/ hit and run complaint,” she noted.

“It was reported in the area of Highway 795 and Highway 616 that a Nissan Pathfinder had been traveling in the wrong direction when it struck another vehicle. The collision occurred as a result of the female traveling in the wrong lane.

“When approached by the victim of the hit and run the suspect driver then attempted to enter his vehicle.

“The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was spotted on Highway 13 by the fire hall in Pigeon Lake. The vehicle was almost involved in a second collision with a vehicle in the oncoming lane.

“The vehicle was located by police and the female driver was arrested on scene.

“The female remains in custody at this time on numerous driving related offences.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

