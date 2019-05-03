Wetaskiwin hotel fire was deliberately set: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate suspicious fire, arrest man for arson

Wetaskiwin RCMP have arrested one man in relation to a destructive fire downtown six weeks ago and charged him with arson.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “After a joint investigation with Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section and Wetaskiwin City Fire Services, Wetaskiwin City RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an arson at the historical Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin which occurred on the early morning hours of March 19, 2019.

“Benjamin Kopp, 37, was arrested May 1 at a residence in Wetaskiwin without incident.

“The following charges have been laid:

· Arson – Damage to property (two counts)

· Arson – Disregard for Human Life

“Kopp was brought before a Justice and released to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 9, 2019.

“Working directly with the community has greatly assisted the Wetaskiwin RCMP in arresting the accused.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident or any other investigation, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech
Next story
Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking Levi William Favel after armed robbery

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake high school students prepare for this weekend’s One Act Festival

Following the festival, the students will perform each of the plays at H.J. Cody, Monday and Tuesday

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

Sylvan Lake’s Might Owls Daycare sells to Kids & Company

Owners of Mighty Owls Daycare signed the papers for Kids & Company to acquire the centre Tuesday

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen appointed to Cabinet

Alberta’s newest premier, Jason Kenney, was sworn into Legislature Tuesday morning

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking Levi William Favel after armed robbery

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery, seek wanted male

Wetaskiwin hotel fire was deliberately set: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate suspicious fire, arrest man for arson

Facebook bans ‘dangerous individuals’ cited for hate speech

Facebook has banned Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, among others

Women’s players hope NHL steps in to create new league

The NBA did it with the WNBA and soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. have done it

Conservatives seek criminal investigation of Trudeau’s trips to Aga Khan’s island

Trudeau’s family visited the private retreat of the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist, on three occasions

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Most Read