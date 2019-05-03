Wetaskiwin hotel fire was deliberately set: RCMP

Wetaskiwin RCMP have arrested one man in relation to a destructive fire downtown six weeks ago and charged him with arson.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “After a joint investigation with Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section and Wetaskiwin City Fire Services, Wetaskiwin City RCMP have made an arrest in connection with an arson at the historical Rose Country Inn in Wetaskiwin which occurred on the early morning hours of March 19, 2019.

“Benjamin Kopp, 37, was arrested May 1 at a residence in Wetaskiwin without incident.

“The following charges have been laid:

· Arson – Damage to property (two counts)

· Arson – Disregard for Human Life

“Kopp was brought before a Justice and released to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on May 9, 2019.

“Working directly with the community has greatly assisted the Wetaskiwin RCMP in arresting the accused.

“If anyone has information regarding this incident or any other investigation, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca