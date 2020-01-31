Wetaskiwin man, 42, charged with drug trafficking

A 42 year old Wetaskiwin man is facing drug trafficking and weapons charged after RCMP searched a local residence Jan. 29.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On January 29, 2020 Wetaskiwin GIS assisted with executing a search warrant at a residence in Wetaskiwin. During a search of the residence multiple items were located that indicated a male residing in the residence was trafficking marijuana.

“Among the items seized were 127 illegally packaged 11 gram packets of marijuana, a butterfly knife, a prohibited knife, a prohibited SKS rifle and $20,000 in cash.

“David Joseph Williams as charged with multiple offences under the Cannabis Act and the Criminal Code.

“David Joseph Williams (42) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

· Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

· Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

· Possession of a Prohibited Device

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

“Williams was brought before a justice of the peace and released on a $2,500 promise to pay release order and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on February 25th, 2020.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

