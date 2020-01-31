Wetaskiwin man, 42, charged with drug trafficking

Wetaskiwin RCMP execute search warrant; seize illegal drugs and weapons

A 42 year old Wetaskiwin man is facing drug trafficking and weapons charged after RCMP searched a local residence Jan. 29.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On January 29, 2020 Wetaskiwin GIS assisted with executing a search warrant at a residence in Wetaskiwin. During a search of the residence multiple items were located that indicated a male residing in the residence was trafficking marijuana.

“Among the items seized were 127 illegally packaged 11 gram packets of marijuana, a butterfly knife, a prohibited knife, a prohibited SKS rifle and $20,000 in cash.

“David Joseph Williams as charged with multiple offences under the Cannabis Act and the Criminal Code.

“David Joseph Williams (42) of Wetaskiwin is charged with the following:

· Possession for the Purpose of Distributing

· Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

· Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

· Possession of a Prohibited Device

· Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

“Williams was brought before a justice of the peace and released on a $2,500 promise to pay release order and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on February 25th, 2020.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Cenovus pledges $50 million to build Indigenous housing in Alberta

Just Posted

Ecole Fox Run School students learning to become Community Helpers

The AHS Community Helpers Program teaches students it is OK to talk about mental health and suicide

Hurdles still to overcome for No Landfill Facility, Town of Sylvan Lake says

Fogdog has until June 15, 2020 to meet the conditions of the Master Services Agreement

Increased busing fees coming for Chinook’s Edge School Division

The fees implemented and increased fees come into effect for the 2020/2021 school year

WATCH: Eckville man’s hobby creates wild backyard snow park

Dolan Baxter has been building snow parks ranging of all styles since he was a kid

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP say missing female located

19-year-old Alyssa Manderville was last seen in Blackfalds on Jan. 26

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Cenovus pledges $50 million to build Indigenous housing in Alberta

Oilsands producer earmarks funds for six northern communities near its oilsands operations

Chinese tourists cancel trips to Canadian hotspots such as Banff, Yellowknife

Tourism promoters in Banff and Lake Louise have seen minimal impact so far, are monitoring situation

First Canadian coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

A Toronto man in his 50s had returned from China last week

Industry group forecasts $2-billion rise in oil and gas spending this year

Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers points to provincial government policies

Federal Court of Appeal to release ruling on B.C. First Nations’ pipeline challenge

Trans Mountain case focused on federal government’s consultation with Indigenous groups

WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Rebel Ben King scores huge winner in 5-4 final against Brandon

Rebels bounce back after pair of 5-2 losses against Hitmen

Most Read