Wetaskiwin man allegedly flees police, faces numerous charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP and Camrose Police Service make arrests following alert from Edmonton Police Service

A Wetaskiwin man is facing numerous charges after fleeing police Oct. 18.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand Oct. 23, “Intelligence shared amongst Edmonton Police Service, Camrose Police Service and the RCMP led to the arrest of, and charges against, two adult males including the recovery of a stolen truck.

“On October 18, 2019 at 4:02 p.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP received information from Edmonton Police Service that a residence in Edmonton had allegedly been shot at. A Dodge Ram truck was identified as the suspect vehicle, and the occupants were believed to be known.

“Information was relayed by Edmonton Police Service that the suspects may be headed to the Bawlf area to commit further offences.

“A further update from Edmonton Police Service to Camrose Police Service indicated that the suspect vehicle was at the Walmart in Camrose, and a suspect male had entered the Walmart.

“Members of the Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) responded to Camrose area to assist. The CRU members located the suspect vehicle at the Walmart and arrested one of the occupants, without incident, as he left the Walmart.

“The suspect truck fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed. Members of the RCMP along with Camrose Police Service initiated a pursuit which extended to the Camrose rural area. Shortly after the pursuit was initiated a member of the Wetaskiwin CRU team successfully deployed a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle.

“The suspect truck continued into a farmer’s field damaging property and eventually became disabled. Two individuals tried to flee on foot but were subsequently arrested.

“Investigation revealed that the truck was stolen out of the Thorsby area. A search of the truck produced an air soft gun and a machete. There were no injuries incurred either at the residence in Edmonton or as a result of the arrests in Camrose.

“Camrose Police Service in conjunction with Camrose and Wetaskiwin RCMP, Wetaskiwin CRU, Integrated Traffic Unit and RCMP Police Dog Service all participated in the successful outcome of this investigation.

“Camrose Police Service have laid charges against Lucas Andresen-Nystrom (22) of Wetaskiwin as follows:

· Flight from Police

· Dangerous Driving

· Possession of a Weapon (X2)

· Operate MV while Prohibited

· Possession of Stolen Property

· Drive with No Insurance

“Andresen-Nystrom was brought before a Justice of the Peace and was remanded. He is scheduled to appear in Camrose court October 23, 2019. At the time of his arrest, Andresen-Nystrom was wanted on arrest warrants out of Edmonton and Thorsby.

“A 25-year-old male from Whitecourt was charged with possession of stolen property. He has been released and is scheduled to appearance in Camrose court on December 4, 2019.

“An 18-year-old female and 28-year-old male, who was wanted on arrest warrants out of Whitecourt, were released from custody with no charges.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

