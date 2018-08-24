Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate shooting complaint

Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking the public to come forward with information after a man was shot in the city Aug. 23.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Corey Kyle, “On August 23, 2018 at 10:50 p.m. the Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of two males fighting in the Popular Groves Community of Wetaskiwin. On arrival it was discovered that one male had been shot.

“The male appeared to have been shot with a small calibre firearm in the leg.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP and General Investigation Section continue to investigate the incident.

“It doe not appear the incident was random and parties involved where familiar with each other.

“The Wetaskiwin RCMP are requesting that if you have any information in relation to this incident please call the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.” Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to convictions.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii
Next story
Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Just Posted

RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

PHOTO: Library contest winner announced

Catherine Janke has won the library’s photo contest.

It’s a blood test, not a glove test

The Man Van makes a stop in Sylvan Lake for prostate cancers screening

Sylvan Lake, a continually consistent lake

Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society and ALMS recently conducted water sampling on the lake

Big Bear Energy Services receives Outstanding Stewardship Award

The award was presented to the company on Aug. 21

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Community Day welcomes central Albertans

New facility is the legacy building of the Games coming next February

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Wetaskiwin RCMP find stolen vehicles, loaded gun at rural residence Aug. 23

Wetaskiwin RCMP work with multi units to recover substantial stolen property and handguns

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate shooting complaint

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

5 tourists rescued from flooded home as storm hits Hawaii

Emergency crews rescued five California tourists following Hurricane Lane

Most Read