Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two in Camrose after report of suspicious persons

Fugitives try to flee on ATVS, one allegedly steals police car

The Wetaskiwin RCMP arrested two fugitives trying to flee on ATVs on the weekend.

According to a press release from RCMP K Division, “This morning Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious person and stolen property near a rural property in Camrose at approximately 5:30 a.m.

“Two suspects were identified as being wanted from various RCMP jurisdictions. Police responded to the area and were able to locate the suspects with public assistance several hours later.

“The suspects were able to flee on ATV’s and drive them into the City of Camrose. RCMP along with Camrose Police Service were able to track the suspects to a residence on 51 Avenue.

“A search warrant was executed and the adult male suspects were arrested. While in custody one of the suspects was able to escape in a RCMP vehicle. The police vehicle was located several blocks away while the suspect attempted to flee on foot.

“RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services were utilized and the suspect was again taken into custody with minor injuries.

“No members of the public or police were injured during these incidents. Multiple charges are pending for both suspects and they remain in police custody.

“At this time police continue to investigate and no further information can be released. An update will be provided when available.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

