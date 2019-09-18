Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate armed robbery

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a local liquor store where a staff member suffered a bear spray attack.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On September 16, 2019, at approximately 8:32 p.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery that occurred at the Wetaskiwin Vivo Liquor store.

“Two indigenous male suspects entered the store and selected several bottles of liquor to purchase. One male suspect bear sprayed store clerk in the face at the front counter.

“The suspects kicked the doors open and left eastbound on 36th Avenue in a white newer model Ford F150 truck with “RIP” on the back window. The victim received medical treatment at the Wetaskiwin hospital and was released.

“One male suspect was described as indigenous, with a medium build, wearing a red New York Yankees ball cap, red coat, dark tank top and dark pants. Other male was also indigenous, with medium build, wearing a dark hoody, dark pants and a grey ball cap.

“Wetaskiwin City RCMP are currently investigating matter. The RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspects.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

