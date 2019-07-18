Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate attempted armed robbery

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating an attack on a convenience store worker early in the morning of July 16.

According to a July 18 press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On July 16, 2019, at approximately 1:24 a.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery that occurred at the Wetaskiwin 7-11.

“One male suspect attempted to rob the 7-11 with bear spray demanding money from the store clerk. Nothing was taken as cash register was locked.

“A male store clerk was not injured during the attempted robbery. An unknown female just had left store before incident occurred. The male suspect was described as 5’9” with a thin build wearing a light grey sweater with dark arms. Suspect left on foot.

“Wetaskiwin City RCMP in conjunction with General Investigation Section are currently investigating matter. The RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

