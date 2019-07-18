Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate indecent act at By The Lake Park

Complaint said man exposed himself in Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a complaint of a man exposing himself and committing indecent acts at a local park.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On July 8th, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m. a male exposed himself and masturbated in front of a witness at By-The-Lake-Park in Wetaskiwin.

“On July 11th, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the same male approached two other witnesses and exposed himself to them at the By-The-Lake-Park.

“There is evidence to suggest that this male has exposed himself on other occasions at this same location. The suspect is believed be from out of town and drives a 2006 Red Dodge Caravan, plate unknown.

“Composite sketches of the suspect were made with the assistance of two of the victims. The RCMP is seeking assistance identifying the suspect.

“If anyone has information regarding these break ins, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

