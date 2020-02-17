Wetaskiwin RCMP Investigate Shooting incident in Poplar Grove

Wetaskiwin police are investigating a drive-by shooting with two victims Feb. 16.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On February 16, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. the Wetaskiwin RCMP and Wetaskiwin EMS were dispatched to the area 54 Street, Wetaskiwin in response to a report of two males suffering from gun shot wounds following a drive by shooting incident.

“Upon arrival it was determined that two males had been shot and suffered minor injuries.

“Both victim were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It is believed that a black Volkswagen sedan may have been involved in the incident.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Central Alberta Crime