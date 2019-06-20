Wetaskiwin RCMP look for wanted man after liquor store robbed

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a suspect after a liquor store was robbed at gun point June 17.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On June 17, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery that occurred at the Wetaskiwin Liquor Store.

“Two suspects robbed the Wetaskiwin Liquor Store at gun point, stealing two bottles of liquor and an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the suspects produced what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at the cashier during the robbery.

“The cashier was not injured during this incident.

“Wetaskiwin City RCMP in conjunction with General Investigation Section completed an investigation. The suspect with the handgun has been identified as 26-year-old Jayvin Saddleback of Maskwacis and is currently wanted on robbery and various firearms charges. The RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying the other suspect.

“An arrest warrant has been issued for Jayvin Saddleback for the following:

· Robbery with Offensive Weapon

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Carrying a Concealed Weapon

· Pointing a Firearm

· Using a Firearm in commission of an Offence

· Breach of release conditions (X6)

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Photos of the suspects include a mugshot of Jayvin Saddleback and security camera shots of people the Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to identify.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca