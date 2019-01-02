Wetaskiwin RCMP looking for driver alleged to damage police vehicle

Wetaskiwin seeking public assistance identifying driver of stolen vehicle

Wetaskiwin RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous driver who may be involved in other crimes.

According to a press release from spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On Dec 29, 2018 Wetaskiwin RCMP members were called to a suspicious vehicle complaint. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a break and enter from the night before.

“Once the vehicle was located it fled the scene striking a police motor vehicle. The police officer was not injured in the incident.

“A pursuit was initiated and subsequently the vehicle was lost in the City of Wetaskiwin. A short time later a suspicious vehicle call was dispatched. Police attended and located the truck that was involved in the pursuit abandoned.

“No individuals have been identified as involved in the incident.”

If anyone has information regarding the suspect(s), they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7200 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

