Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Gameday Laundry Mat

Wetaskiwin RCMP have made several arrests in a recent robbery and are seeking a fugitive allegedly related to the incident.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On August 9th, 2019, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at the Gameday / Laundry Mat located on 56 street, Wetaskiwin, AB.

“At approximately 0040 hours, five suspects broke in, caused damage to the ceiling and stole several items. All five suspects have been identified.

“Two youth males, one adult female and one adult male have been arrested and charged. A warrant in the public interest was sought for the fifth adult male suspect.

“As a result, the following charges have been laid:

Colleen Johnson (45) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to commit theft

· Breach of release condition

Dre Dennehy (25) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to commit theft

· Disguised with Intent

A 15-year-old youth from Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following:

Break and enter to commit theft

Breach of release conditions (X4)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Stolen Mail

Disguised with Intent

A 16-year-old youth from Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following:

Break and enter to commit theft

Breach of release conditions (X3)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dennis Rattlesnake (34 years old) for the following:

· Break and enter to commit theft

· Disguised with Intent

“Four of the accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace. Colleen Johnson was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court August 13, 2019. Dre Dennehy was released on $2,000 no cash recognizance to appear in court August 13, 2019. The 15-year-old youth and 16-year-old youth were both remanded and scheduled to appear in court on August 13, 2019.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca