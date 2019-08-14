Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Gameday Laundry Mat

Police make arrests, seek wanted male

Wetaskiwin RCMP have made several arrests in a recent robbery and are seeking a fugitive allegedly related to the incident.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On August 9th, 2019, Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a break and enter at the Gameday / Laundry Mat located on 56 street, Wetaskiwin, AB.

“At approximately 0040 hours, five suspects broke in, caused damage to the ceiling and stole several items. All five suspects have been identified.

“Two youth males, one adult female and one adult male have been arrested and charged. A warrant in the public interest was sought for the fifth adult male suspect.

“As a result, the following charges have been laid:

Colleen Johnson (45) of Maskwacis, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to commit theft

· Breach of release condition

Dre Dennehy (25) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following:

· Break and enter to commit theft

· Disguised with Intent

A 15-year-old youth from Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following:

Break and enter to commit theft

Breach of release conditions (X4)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Stolen Mail

Disguised with Intent

A 16-year-old youth from Wetaskiwin, Alberta has been charged with the following:

Break and enter to commit theft

Breach of release conditions (X3)

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

An arrest warrant has been issued for Dennis Rattlesnake (34 years old) for the following:

· Break and enter to commit theft

· Disguised with Intent

“Four of the accused were brought before a Justice of the Peace. Colleen Johnson was remanded and is scheduled to appear in court August 13, 2019. Dre Dennehy was released on $2,000 no cash recognizance to appear in court August 13, 2019. The 15-year-old youth and 16-year-old youth were both remanded and scheduled to appear in court on August 13, 2019.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Previous story
Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Just Posted

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

Temperature of water in Sylvan Lake colder than normal

The cooler summer temperatures has caused the temperature of the lake water to drop

PHOTOS: Multi-Sport at the Lake runs through Sylvan Lake

Over 180 athletes gathered along the lakeshore to swim, bike and run on a chilly Aug. 11

Four-year-old Alberta girl killed in crash near B.C.’s Shambhala festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Canadians in Hong Kong should contact the Canadian consulate there if they need help

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Most Read