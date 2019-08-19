Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Triple Creek Golf Course

Custom golf cart valued at $13K missing

Police are looking investigating the theft of an expensive, unique golf cart after a break and enter at a local course.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On Sunday August 11 2019, Wetaskiwin RCMP were dispatched to report of a break in at the Triple Creek Golf Course.

“A golf cart shed had been broken into and a 2014 Yamaha custom golf cart worth approximately $13,000 was taken. Review of video surveillance obtained from the scene show at 3:20 a.m. an unidentified vehicle is observed approaching the fence.

“An unidentified person with a flashlight then walked to the row of golf carts sitting outside. The person entered the shed and drove away on the custom golf cart that was stored inside.

“If anyone has information regarding this break, enter & theft or suspect(s) involved, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

