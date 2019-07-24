Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break, enter and theft involving firearm

Wetaskiwin RCMP are investigating a serious violent incident that involved a home invasion and theft of a firearm.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “In the early morning of July 23rd, 2019 the Wetaskiwin RCMP responded northwest of the city to a report of a home invasion involving a firearm.

“Two suspects engaged in a physical altercation with the home owner, stealing a firearm, before fleeing on foot. With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Service, it was determined suspects left area using an ATV.

“The home owner and other occupants were not injured.

“The suspects had initially attempted to steal a truck and rummaged through several outbuildings before entering the residence where the occupants were sleeping and were awoken by loud banging.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca