Wetaskiwin RCMP say suspect tried to ram police vehicle

Cooperation between a rural resident and Wetaskiwin RCMP resulted in two men being arrested and charged with a dozen offences over the weekend.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “In the early morning hours of April 14, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a theft in progress in rural Wetaskiwin County. The complainant was able to provide a detailed account of where the accused had travelled and as such members of the RCMP were able to successfully spike belt the vehicle in which the accused were driving.

“A short pursuit ensued and the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to ram a police vehicle. A short distance later both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested.

“As a result the following charges have been laid:

Guy Roasting (21) of Pigeon Lake, Alta:

· Possession of stolen vehicle

· Possession of break-in tools

· Assault on Police Officer (X2)

· Flight from Police

· Prohibited Driving

· Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

· Operate motor vehicle with no insurance

“Patrick Hurley (40) of Leduc County, Alta:

· Possession of stolen vehicle

· Possession of break-in tools

· Breach of release conditions (X2)

“Working directly with the community has greatly assisted the Wetaskiwin RCMP in arresting the two accused.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

