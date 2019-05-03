Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking Levi William Favel after armed robbery

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a suspect in a serious attack and robbery that involved a firearm and a baseball bat.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On April 26, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery that had occurred earlier at a residence on 53rd Avenue, Wetaskiwin Alberta.

“Three males got into a verbal dispute over property. Two of the males began assaulting the other male, one used a firearm, the other used a baseball bat. The victim sustained serious but non life threatening injuries and received medical treatment. All subjects are known to each other.

“Wetaskiwin City RCMP in conjunction with General Investigation Section completed an investigation. One suspect was later located at the same address and arrested without incident. The other suspect remains at large.

“Tyler Jeremy Smith, 32, of no fixed address is charged with the following:

· Robbery with a Firearm

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Use of a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

· Careless Use of a Firearm

· Assault Causing Bodily Harm

· Possession of a Firearm contrary to Prohibition Order

· Unauthorized possession of an unloaded prohibited firearm with readily

“An arrest warrant has been issued for Levi William Favel, 31, for the following:

· Robbery with Offensive Weapon

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Assault Causing Bodily Harm

“Wetaskiwin RCMP would like to thank those who provided information in relation to the accused to Crime Stoppers. We encourage anyone who has information that may be valuable to police to contact Crime Stoppers.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca