Wetaskiwin RCMP seeking witnesses to car-jacking

Armed theft resulted in two subjects facing multiple charges

Some Wetaskiwin Good Samaritans giving a ride to two people ended up getting a gun pointed at them Feb. 11.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, “On Feb.11, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a residence in the area of Poplar Grove in Wetaskiwin, Alta., for a report of an armed car-jacking.

“A male reported to the Wetaskiwin RCMP that at approximately 9 p.m., he and another male passenger were providing a ride to an unknown male and female who subsequently threatened them with a firearm.

“The occupants of the vehicle were forced to remain in the vehicle for a period of time and the vehicle was driven in the areas of Edmonton, Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin, Alta. At approximately 9:20 p.m., the first male passenger was able to flee from the vehicle and the two unknown suspects took off with the vehicle and the second male passenger.

“The vehicle that was car-jacked is a red 2011 Chevrolet Colorado that was later recovered at a residence in Maskwacis, Alta, at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2020.

“As a result of the coordinated efforts of the Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis RCMP, along with the Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin General Investigation Sections (GIS), the second male passenger was located safe and unharmed on Feb. 13, 2020.

“On Feb. 13, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., RCMP located the two suspects and they were arrested without incident.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS have taken over carriage of this investigation.

“Brandon Joel Dennehy (26) of Maskwacis, Alta., and Charmaine Cheralee Louis-Crier (40) of Wetaskiwin, Alta., have been jointly charged with the following:

· Kidnapping with a firearm (X2)

· Robbery with a firearm (X2)

· Uttering threats (X2)

· Extortion with a firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (X2)

· Theft of truck

· Fail to comply with release order (X8)

· Possession of a weapon in commission of an offence

“Louis-Crier is also charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x2).

“Dennehy is also charged with fail to comply with release order condition (x8).

“Following judicial hearings, Dennehy and Louis-Crier were remanded into custody to speak to bail and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court by CCTV on Feb. 18, 2020.

Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS are asking if anyone saw the red 2011 Chevrolet Colorado between Feb. 11, 2020, at 9 p.m. until Feb. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m., or if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

Central Alberta Crime

