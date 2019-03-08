Wetaskiwin woman sought by police for multiple charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for wanted female

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking to locate a wanted female from Wetaskiwin area.

Shereen Miller, 26, of Wetaskiwin, Alta., is wanted for numerous outstanding warrants out of Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment including:

· Identity fraud

· Resist/obstruct peace officer

· Fail to comply-appear in court

Miller is also wanted on a warrant out of Edmonton Police Service for theft under $5,000.

Miller is described as:

· Indigenous

· 5’ 9”

· 115 lbs

· brown hair

· brown eyes

If you know the whereabouts of Shereen Miller, contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

