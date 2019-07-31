Wetaskiwin’s By-The-Lake Park alleged flasher arrested: police

Wetaskiwin RCMP Identify and charge male in exposure incident at By the lake park

Wetaskiwin RCMP have arrested a 55 year old out-of-towner in connection to indecent acts committed at By-The-Lake Park.

According to a press release from Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Shaun Marchand, “On the week beginning July 8th, 2019, the Wetaskiwin RCMP received several reports of a male exposing himself in front of witnesses at the By-The-Lake-Park, Wetaskiwin.

“After a thorough investigation and assistance from the public, a 55-year-old male has been identified and arrested in connection with these occurrences. The male resides out of town and is from La Crete, Alberta.

“The accused has been placed on conditions to not attend By-The-Lake-Park. His first court appearance is scheduled for August 29th, 2019, in Wetaskiwin.

“At this time the RCMP are unable to identify the male by name in this release as charges have not been formally sworn.”

