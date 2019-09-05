Woman assaulted with bear spray in Hay Lakes robbery

Three suspects are facing a total of over a dozen criminal charges after a gas station employee in Hay Lakes was bear sprayed Sept. 3.

According to Camrose RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Cusack, “On September 3rd, 2019 Camrose RCMP received a complaint of an armed robbery that occurred at Tempo gas station in Hay Lakes, Alberta.

“One male suspect wearing a balaclava demanding cash and cigarettes, robbed the Tempo gas station using bear spray, stealing the cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. A female store clerk was bear sprayed during the robbery.

“The suspect male left in a white diesel truck. Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Leduc RCMP members responded. The female store clerk was treated by EMS and transported to Camrose hospital with non life threatening injuries and received medical treatment.

“En route Camrose RCMP members were advised of a vehicle fire on Range Road 213, a short distance from Hay Lakes. Camrose RCMP attended that location and a white Ford diesel truck burning out of control.

“Witnesses advised a bald Caucasian male was observed in the area operating the white Ford diesel truck being followed by an older model dark colored GMC half ton truck with another bald Caucasian male driving and an unknown passenger.

“RCMP Air Services assisted in the search. Camrose City Police assisted in locating the suspects inside the City of Camrose and all three suspects, two males and one female were arrested without incident. All three individuals are known to each other.

“Camrose RCMP in conjunction with Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section completed an investigation and charged the following individuals:

“Jason Aron Oltmanns (37) of Athabasca is charged with the following:

· Robbery with Offensive Weapon

· Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

· Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of Break-in Instruments

· Arson

“Mitchell Curtis Bitzer (34) of Rochester is charged with the following:

· Robbery with Offensive Weapon

· Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

· Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of Break-in Instruments

· Arson

“Natasha Anne Kidlark (38) of Rochester is charged with the following:

· Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

· Possession of Break-in Instruments

· Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000

· Breach of release condition

“All three subjects were brought before a Justice of the Peace. Natasha Kidlark was released on $1,000 no cash recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court in Camrose on September 25, 2019. Both Mitchell Bitzer and Jason Oltmanns were released on $500 cash bail and scheduled to appear in court in Camrose on September 25, 2019.

“Working directly in partnership with Camrose Police Department lead to the successful arrest of those involved in this serious event.

“If anyone has information regarding these suspects, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

