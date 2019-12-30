Woman killed on highway near Wetaskiwin after stopping to help someone else

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Motorists should remember to always be careful if stopping on the highway, as a Good Samaritan was struck and killed by a passing vehicle near Wetaskiwin Dec. 28.

According to a press release from RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laurel Scott, “The RCMP are investigating a collision that occurred on Dec. 28 and left one pedestrian deceased.

“At 6:40 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Highways 616 and 795. A 62-year-old female was outside her vehicle after assisting another vehicle which had gone into the ditch.

“She was struck by a passing vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result. The female was taken to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“The RCMP continue to investigate this collision. No further updates are anticipated.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

