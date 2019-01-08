‘Yellow vest’ protest at Wetaskiwin city hall Jan. 12

Wetaskiwin organizer says to come out and support pipeline projects, oppose carbon tax

(Photo: A recent yellow vest protest in Langley, B.C., Black press photo)

The famed “Yellow vest” protest movement will be arriving in Wetaskiwin this coming weekend.

An organizer and volunteer of the “Wetaskiwin Yellow vest” protest stated it will be held in front of Wetaskiwin city hall this Saturday, Jan. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The “Yellow vest” protest, so named for the day-glo traffic vests protestors wear, actually began in France last year to protest unpopular government decisions; the movement has made a name for itself in western Canada in support of the beleaguered oil and gas industry and delayed or cancelled pipeline projects.

The organizer said the Wetaskiwin “Yellow vest” protest will be non-violent and is being organized to allow those Albertans who want to axe the carbon tax a chance to speak out, show support for oil and gas pipeline projects and “get rid of Justin Trudeau.”

The volunteer repeated that those participating in the protest are expected to be calm and collected.

