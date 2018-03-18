Young Jersey cow takes Saturday night walk through Ponoka

This Jersey cow appears to pose for the camera after it was located in the backyard of a Ponoka resident’s home on Saturday evening. Crews collected the animal safely, which was then taken to VJV Auction Mart. Photo courtesy of Cyrus Thompson

A young Jersey cow’s Saturday night stroll through Ponoka didn’t last long.

The cow was first seen on the north end of Ponoka on Highway 2A at about 10:30 p.m. Residents contacted Ponoka RCMP to help wrangle the cow.

With the help of town residents, police were able to find the wayward bovine in the backyard of a home near 51 Street. Witnesses say it took a few officers and members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department to corral the animal.

A short time later the department’s livestock trailer was used to collect the cow, which proved to be somewhat stubborn and had to be rolled into the trailer.

The cow was then taken to VJV Auction Mart.

At publication time it wasn’t known who the owners are.