This Jersey cow appears to pose for the camera after it was located in the backyard of a Ponoka resident’s home on Saturday evening. Crews collected the animal safely, which was then taken to VJV Auction Mart. Photo courtesy of Cyrus Thompson

Young Jersey cow takes Saturday night walk through Ponoka

Ponoka residents help police locate runaway bovine, which was safely collected.

A young Jersey cow’s Saturday night stroll through Ponoka didn’t last long.

The cow was first seen on the north end of Ponoka on Highway 2A at about 10:30 p.m. Residents contacted Ponoka RCMP to help wrangle the cow.

With the help of town residents, police were able to find the wayward bovine in the backyard of a home near 51 Street. Witnesses say it took a few officers and members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department to corral the animal.

A short time later the department’s livestock trailer was used to collect the cow, which proved to be somewhat stubborn and had to be rolled into the trailer.

The cow was then taken to VJV Auction Mart.

At publication time it wasn’t known who the owners are.

 

Ponoka RCMP and members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department keep an eye on this young Jersey cow, which took a Saturday night stroll through town. Residents helped locate the cow, which was eventually taken to VJV Auction Mart. Photo courtesy of Cyrus Thompson

Previous story
Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Just Posted

Certified Sustainable Beef Workshop introduces new approach

Alberta beef industry is one of the most sustainable industries in the province

Council reallocates funds to purchase portable amphitheatre

$100,000 entrusted from Heart of Town Association will be used for the purchase

Fentanyl information session gives parents a new perspective

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools partnered with RCMP and Turning Point

The Little Mermaid comes to Sylvan

The Ecole Mother Teresa Performing Arts Department performed the musical

Multi-sport event approved for August-long weekend

Multi-Sport at the Lake will include a triathlon to be held on Aug. 4

WATCH: Record number of nominees for Women of Excellence

Various Central Alberta women recognized for their different contributions

Young Jersey cow takes Saturday night walk through Ponoka

Ponoka residents help police locate runaway bovine, which was safely collected.

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

What do you really know about the Irish celebration?

PHOTOS: Team Tanner takes in northern lights in Yellowknife

The aurora borealis and storm hunters photograph Yellowknife’s picturesque night skies

Search continues for 10-year-old Montreal boy missing since Monday

Montreal police said they are exploring every possibility in search for Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou

Airline passenger-rights bill claws back protections for travellers: Advocate

Bill C-49 would double tarmac delays, scrap compensation for flights affected by mechanical failures

UPDATED: ‘New wave’ of anti-pipeline protests return to Trans Mountain facility

About 100 demonstrators with Protect the Inlet marched to the Burnaby terminal Saturday

Canadian survivors, supporters rally against proposed ’60s Scoop settlement

Some have accused the government of underestimating the number of survivors

Nordic athlete Arendz to be Canada’s flagbearer at Paralympic closing ceremony

The biathlete and cross-country skier from Hartsville has raced to five medals in Pyeongchang

Most Read