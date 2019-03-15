Youth arrested near Wetaskiwin after pellet gun incident

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to a pointing a firearms complaint, one man wanted

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a Maskwacis man after a person had a pellet gun pointed at them in the city.

According to Wetaskiwin RCMP spokesperson Cst. Christine Hepburn, “On March 9, 2019 Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to a complaint that a male in a green Pontiac Montana van had pointed a handgun at another male in the Safeway parking lot.

“The vehicle was located and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle became stuck in the ditch in Louis Bull Reserve and four suspects were arrested, but the male driver fled on foot.

“The investigation yielded two pellet gun rifles and one pellet handgun in the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

“On male youth from Wetaskiwin has been charged with the following offences:

· Forcible confinement

· Imitation of a handgun – Assault with a weapon

· Imitation of a handgun for dangerous purpose

· Breach of Recognizance x 2.

“The vehicle driver Bryatt Threefingers, 22, of Maskwacis Alberta is alleged to have fled the scene and is currently wanted for the following charges:

· Kidnapping with firearm

· Using imitation of a firearm in the commission of an offence

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000

· Flight from Peace Officer

· Operation while prohibited

· Fail to comply with conditions of Undertaking or recognizance X2

“If anyone has information regarding the incident or Bryatt Threefingers, they are asked to contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment at 780-312-7267 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Stu.salkeld@pipestoneflyer.ca

