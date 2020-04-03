Alberta RCMP are asking citizens to consider helping crime prevention in their spring gardening plans.

More Albertans are at home than usual lately due to social distancing and isolation practices and some are beginning to look forward to spring and planning their yards for the season.

When planning yard spring and summer projects this year Alberta RCMP is urging homeowners to consider Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).

CPTED is a style of design intended to make your property less appealing to criminals. In a statement from Alberta RCMP they suggest that homeowners think of CPTED through the three “L’s”.

The three L’s of CPTED are locks, lighting and landscaping.

For locks Alberta RCMP urge that people consider installing a fence or gate around the property so it is obvious if somebody is trying to enter the property at an inappropriate spot. These gates should be closed regardless if you are home or not so nobody can simply look at your property and know if you are not home. It is also crucial to always remember to lock your doors and windows.

If going away for an extended period of time, Alberta RCMP recommend installing timers on lights, disconnecting the power to your garage and to have a neighbour or friend check in on your property. This can fit into the lights portion of the three L’s.

For landscaping, “When planning your yard, consider planting prickly plants such as raspberries or roses for a natural barrier,” says RCMP. It is also recommended to trim the bottom branches on trees and trim shrubs so they don’t block windows to keep clear lines of sight throughout the property.

“CPTED is a key part of crime prevention and is one part of our Crime Reduction Strategy,” says Supt. Peter Tewfik, Alberta RCMP officer in charge of Crime Reduction Strategies. “We all have a part to play, and through target hardening and implementing simple changes to your property, you can help us reduce property crime in Alberta.”

For more CPTED tips, follow #CPTED and @RCMPAlberta (Twitter), @RCMPinAlberta (Facebook) and @RCMP-GRC Alberta (YouTube). Here is a playlist of CPTED how-to videos:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLcKXZtPXANcruAdyWOrXnHqQ3DdG_hcd7

The RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to police. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter