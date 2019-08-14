Artist Kathryn Fudge’s garden sculptures created from t-shirts

Coast Collective executive director’s dream is to have West Shore arts centre

  • Aug. 14, 2019 8:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Maggie Jackson Photography by Don Denton

Kathryn Fudge has been making her own clothes, cooking, drawing, painting and other creative activities since she was 10 years old. Her creativity blossomed into an earlier career as a seamstress.

It also came in handy when she helped her husband with renovations on their family home.

From the mid-1990s until 2006 she worked in a studio and taught classes in tole painting. In early 2008 she learned about a class in Paverpol.

“I signed up, took the class, loved it and called the instructor and asked what was next. It was the instructors course, so I did that and ran with it,” Fudge said. “I’ve never been one for colouring inside the lines and with Paverpol I really had to let go. I had to learn how to work with it and not control it. I love Paverpol because it’s non-toxic, environmentally friendly and easy to work with. Plus it air dries and it’s soap and water cleanup.”

Paverpol is a liquid polymer used as a textile hardener and can be used as a mixed media medium. It works with natural materials like, cotton, silk, linen, wool, hemp, and wood.

Paverpol requires natural material so it can be absorbed into the fibres. Fudge asks her students to bring upcycled 100% cotton T-shirts to her classes, so they too can create fun sculptures.

The front, back and side yard of the Fudge home have strategically placed Paverpol creations scattered throughout. “Mostly I create sculptures of women,” she said. “But I do have a 7’ giraffe and a few fairies.”

When she’s not teaching classes at the Coast Collective, she’s involved in her duties as the acting Executive Director there.

“Creating art is so ingrained in me,” Fudge said. “Some people go to the beach to relax and unwind. I can spend a day in my studio creating and time stops. It’s so fulfilling and satisfying, and I come out rejuvenated.

I go downstairs, start working on something and before I know it – it’s dark out!”

When it comes to the Coast Collective, she loves how it brings art and community together. “We do a kids’ show and a student art’s show every year. It’s really important to have art in the community, in your life, in your house, in your yard. It all starts with the kids, if you don’t expose them to it early on, they don’t do it. But it’s easy to get them involved.”

Her dream is to have an arts centre on the West Shore. “I’ve lived on Vancouver Island since 1992 and in Colwood since 1995. The arts scene on the West Shore needs serious support from the councils and the communities in general. I would love to see an arts centre on the West Shore, with a performing arts theatre and an art gallery and a centre like what we have at the Coast Collective.”

To see more of Kathryn Fudge’s work and classes, visit paverpolvancouverisland.blogspot.com and/or . coastcollective.ca/courses/instructors .

Previous story
Chef’s Corner with Adam Guther

Just Posted

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

Temperature of water in Sylvan Lake colder than normal

The cooler summer temperatures has caused the temperature of the lake water to drop

PHOTOS: Multi-Sport at the Lake runs through Sylvan Lake

Over 180 athletes gathered along the lakeshore to swim, bike and run on a chilly Aug. 11

Four-year-old Alberta girl killed in crash near B.C.’s Shambhala festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

Thousands of dollars, including tax money, stolen from Alberta county

Brandi Leanne Doucette, a 40-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with fraud over $5,000

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Suspect wanted in Maskwacis kidnapping attempt

Girl on Ermineskin Cree Nation managed to flee after attempt to pull her into a vehicle

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Most Read