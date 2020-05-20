FOR RELEASE: Thursday May 21, 2020

ASTROLOGICAL FORECASTS BY Joanne Madeline Moore

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mr T, 68; Gotye, 40; Kevin Quinn, 23

THOUGHT OF THE DAY: The Sun moves into the gregarious sign of Gemini.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: You are a courageous person and were born on the zodiac’s Day of Unfailing Vision. 2020 is the year to get the balance right between personal projects and relationship responsibilities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The Sun is visiting your communication zone until June 20. So you’re keen to connect with a wide range of interesting people, especially online. Social media and education are particularly favoured.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The focus is on financial matters, as the Sun moves through your money zone until June 20. So it’s a good time to formulate some creative strategies that will cut spending and boost cash flow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The Sun shifts into your sign until June 20. So it’s time to get going and fire up Gemini! Creativity and confidence are high, as you take ideas from your imagination and turn them into practical projects.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let someone lead you astray today Crabs. Trust your intuition. If your inner voice tells you something – or someone – is not the real deal, then make sure you act on that information ASAP.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Online group meetings are highlighted today, as you communicate your ideas to a wider audience. Explain your views carefully though, otherwise there could be some crossed-wires and confusion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The Sun is now moving through your career zone, so it will be difficult to escape work matters. You’ll find the more creative and patient you are, the more productive your output will be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): With the Sun charging into your adventure zone, you’re keen to travel to an exotic destination where the food and fashion are fabulous. So start planning a dream trip for some time in 2021.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’re more in touch with your emotions on a deeper level, and more inclined to tell others how you really feel. So don’t waste the opportunity to open up, be honest and make a close connection.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Positive thinking will really take you places today Sagittarius. If you can combine conversation with cooperation, then you’ll have a winning double. Joint ventures are also highlighted.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s a good time to patch up problems with a loved one, close friend or colleague; or fine-tune a work project. Plus tidy up and beautify your office space, especially if you work from home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The Sun shifts into fellow air sign Gemini – and your creativity zone – until June 20. So it’s time to sparkle and shine as you express yourself in your own quirky Aquarian way!

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The Sun moves into your domestic zone, where it joins Mercury and retrograde Venus. So a feisty family member will need to be handled with extra care, consideration and diplomacy.

Copyright Joanne Madeline Moore 2020, Auspac Media/Canadian Artists Syndicate