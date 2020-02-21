Classic cars serve as muse for photographer Chris Miles

Exhibition ‘Parked in Victoria’ at Art Centre at Cedar Hill

  • Feb. 21, 2020 5:50 p.m.
  • Life

Opening tonight at the Arts Centre at Cedar Hill and running until March 9 is the exhibition Parked in Victoria by photographer Chris Miles.

When Chris arrived in Victoria in 2010 he was immediately struck by the presence of 40, 50 and 60 year old cars out on the city streets. Some looked as though they had been lovingly cared for, some looked as though they had been meticulously restored, and some looked like they just wouldn’t quit, no matter how old and tired. The other thing that Chris noticed was that these cars weren’t on their way to or from car shows in the summer, they were out and about as daily drivers all through the year.

As a lifelong photographer his first reaction was to start documenting what he saw, keeping a camera with him at all times as he went about the city. A collection started to emerge and with it the realisation that there were often connections to be seen between the cars and the locations they were parked in. Out of this came an approach and a style that has resulted in the Parked in Victoria exhibition and book.

The cars are all photographed where they were found, none of these images have been set up or arranged and no photo-shopping has been done to exclude unwanted elements. Getting the shot without other parked cars, distracting pedestrians or passing traffic was always a matter of luck. Sometimes it meant waiting a few minutes for the right moment, and sometimes it meant taking the shot as quickly as possible before the right moment disappeared as the owner arrived and drove off or someone else arrived and parked next to the subject. There have been a lot of “ones that got away”!

The images in this exhibition are thus decisive moments of a particular type. Moments when the streets seemed quiet and empty, moments when the light was right, moments when a temporarily parked car from 50 years ago perfectly matched or contrasted with its modern-day background. And like all decisive moments they are unique, chance events that are captured in photographs but gone in an instant.

You can find more of Chris’ photos at his site www.cnmiles.ca

ArtAutos

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In studio with artist Athena Bax

Just Posted

West Central Tigers AA Bantams to host Provincials

Tigers second in league

Sylvan Lake businesses satisfied working in town, survey

The Chamber surveyed 100 local businesses and found 82 per cent are satisfied working in Sylvan Lake

UPDATE: Sylvan Lake RCMP on scene at serious, multi vehicle collision

There is no access westbound on Aspelund Road from the intersection.

Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce urges for end to rail blockades

Chamber President Keri Pratt urged the MP Blaine Calkins to help bring an end to the disruptions

Sylvan Lakers take a frozen dip for a cause

The annual Polar Bear Dip held during Winterfest is a fundraiser for organizations around town

Fashion Fridays: The 8 best quality online stores! Shop the ultimate sales

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Canadians released from coronavirus-ridden cruise ship in Japan fly home

Those who were cleared to travel are to be screened again at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

Portrait of the Coastal GasLink, a pipeline to divide a nation

In mid-February, 46 per cent of the pipeline route had been cleared

Alberta ends master agreement with doctors, new rules to be in place April 1

The current master agreement with physicians ends March 31

Alberta rail conductor fired for social media posts awarded money, but not reinstatement

Arbitrator Richard Hornung says that he agreed with the Teamsters union

Most Read