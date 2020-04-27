Even as we head into the fourth month of 2020, COVID-19 continues to rule the headlines.

News of the coronavirus has spread rapidly, almost quicker than the virus, itself.

Fake news, I believe that type of virus is often referred to, when partial truths and backyard, across the fence gossip can accidentally turn into ‘real news.’

In the case of seniors such as myself, that malady can be excused because what you heard is not exactly what was said.

My husband, who hasn’t really heard me forever, says I say things which I consider to be incredibly important when I am nowhere within hearing distance and it is no wonder he doesn’t hear me.

Well, if the truth be known, I have to be sitting really close beside him so he can see my lips move before he actually does hear me and then I’m not too sure if his selective hearing doesn’t go into play.

Anyway, you get my point!

Regardless, no matter what the age group, or how good our hearing is, we all struggle to filter out the possibilities, the maybe’s and the ‘what ifs’ and stick with the truth, which, of course, is all about perception, anyway.

I have been doing tonnes of research about the coronavirus due to some freelance opportunities I have been pursuing lately. Sadly, I don’t feel this research has left me feeling more informed and on top of my game, so to speak, but more confused than ever.

Will 2020 result in more divorces or will there be more babies born in 2021.

Who knows?

Will people survive this virus and come back stronger, more resilient and kinder or will they start fighting in grocery store aisles over toilet paper?

Well, I guess that one has already been answered!

Will racism and tunnel vision raise its ugly head or like a two-headed monster, go unchecked and cause people undue pain and suffering.

Actually, that has already happened as well as we learn from the headlines.

But, as always there are wonderful acts of human kindness out there that continue to remind us that the world, with all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams (I cannot take credit for that quote, it comes from the Deserada) is still an amazing, wonderful place.

My daughters, both teachers, are, of course, confined to teaching their students on-line and at home. One of my girls has children of her own in kindergarten, grades three and five. The other one has a boy in Grade 10 and a daughter who was supposed to walk across the stage to receive her Grade 12 diploma this year.

That time-honoured tradition will not happen.

But the kids are doing well, the moms seems great and they all seem to be adapting to the ‘new normal.’

But, trying to crack the crystal ball of the future to get a glimpse of how school will look in September is, of course, impossible.

One of my girls, after a particularly trying day at the kitchen table, uttered something about ‘nightmare’, it could be a ‘nightmare.’

I did not pursue the conversation further just muttered something totally unoriginal like ‘time will tell.’

And meanwhile I will stick to what I know to be true.

There is good, there is bad and then there is the in-between where we all seem to hover a lot of the time.

I guess that is where hope comes in!

Hope has served us well in the past and, no doubt, it will continue to do so in the future!

And that’s about all I know to be true!

