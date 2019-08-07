Crazy for classic cars

Matt Sahlstrom shows off his 1965 Ford Mustang and a rare 1984 Thunderbird Fila

  • Aug. 7, 2019 10:06 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Maggie Jackson Photography by Don Denton

Langford City Councillor, Matt Sahlstrom, has been in love with cars since he was a toddler. “My parents have always maintained my first word was car. When I was around three years old, we lived next door to my Uncle Richard, a car collector, on what is now Knockan Hill in Victoria.

Matt’s first classic car was a 1965 Mustang. “I had a 1968 Ford custom, 2-door post, but when I owned it, it wasn’t a classic yet. My first stock car back in 1977 was a 1956 Ford,”

Matt bought his Mustang from a family friend. It had sat in his garage for 10 years when Matt bought it. “I’ve owned the 1965 Mustang for about 19 years now. It’s special to me because it comes with a history that is close to me. The previous owners knew I would take good care of it. We still call it “Josh” as the previous owner had requested.

Matt’s other car is a 1984 Ford Thunderbird Fila. This car is as unique as it is classic as there were only 500 made. Of those, only two of these rare birds came to BC. Matt was able to purchase it from the original owner about 10 years ago. “Everything on the T-bird Fila is 100% original,” he said. “I always regretted selling my 1986 Thunderbird years ago. My younger brother Robert, a Ford mechanic at Suburban Motors, found the Fila Thunderbird online and alerted me right away. He knew it would fill the gap the ’86 left in my heart and my garage.”

The Thunderbird has some interesting options including: a kidnap latch in the trunk, white leather interior, toggle for premium sound and a hand pump that inflates the seat for lumbar support. “The lights also come on when it gets dark,” Matt said. “Which was very premium for 1984.”

When it comes to driving his classics, Matt knows just where to take them. “I love to drive these cars through the country roads of Langford and Metchosin and drive along the Esquimalt Lagoon. I love the fresh air, the peacefulness, the winding left and right turns. Most of the time it’s like I’m the only person on the road. No one tailgating me or rushing me. I just get to take it all in, the scenery and the pleasure of driving these cars.”

Matt would also love to get his hands on a 1959 Cadillac. “I’m the same age as the car,” Matt said. “I love the huge fins and the characteristic front grill. My Mom and Dad gave me a 1959 Cadillac Bourbon Decanter on my 50th birthday.”

In a perfect world, he’d also have a 1935 Chrysler 2 door businessman coupe. “My uncle Richard had one of those too. It was kept in a heated garage on its own and covered in blankets. I used to sit in that car for what seemed like forever, dreaming of owning it and driving it on the streets. Maybe someday.”

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Simply Beautiful Editor Box

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Wranglers name head coach

Sylvan Lake’s Pat Garritty was appointed head coach of the Wranglers for the inaugural season

Taste of Markerville put Alberta products on display

The annual event had 40 local suppliers provide food and beverages for appetizers and dinner July 27

Jazz at the Lake returns to Sylvan Lake next weekend

The annual jazz festival is Aug. 16-18 at various locations around town

Movie-goers brave cold water to watch The Meg on Sylvan Lake

The third annual Jaws at the Lake Series was held Aug. 4 at Lakeshore Park in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake man accused of father’s murder appears in Rimbey court

Freeman to be back in court Sept. 6

VIDEO: Prince Charles might have cameo in next James Bond film

‘Bond 25,’ the final film to feature Daniel Craig, coming to theatres in April 2020

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Woman files suit on behalf of Canadians affected by Capital One data breach

Suit seeks compensation for Canadians who applied for credit cards from Capital One between 2005 and 2019

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Kenney takes aim at Trudeau directly ahead of fall federal election

Kenney is outspoken about opposing Trudeau on issues including the carbon tax, equalization payments

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Evacuation ends and rail line reopens after Alberta train derailment

The railway says the line reopened Saturday morning at 11 a.m. MT

Most Read