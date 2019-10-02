Fall Fashion at Wildwood

Tone-on-tone are the colours of autumn

  • Oct. 2, 2019 2:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Among the protected flora and fauna, Boulevard explores the tranquil meadows and serene lake views of Wildwood Ecoforest, which is nestled along Quennell Lake, just north of Ladysmith. Tone-on-tone colours of dusty rose, rustic oranges, burgundy, and warm brandy are the colours of fall fashion. Gather your cosy knits and luscious suede and velvet, and embrace the cooler season while enjoying the simplicity of nature’s sweet offerings.

Striped “Nessa” button-up top ($169) by Velvet by Graham & Spencer, and wedgie straight cut denim ($108) by Levi’s, both from Sartorial Boutique; chunky knit cardigan sweater ($119) by Amuse Society and gold statement ring ($28) from Quintessential; white marbled drop earrings ($19), from Damsels Fashion Collections.

Orange knit “Febe” sweater ($99) by InWear from Sartorial Boutique; knit “Rosso” pullover sweater ($75) and button-detailed skirt ($95), both by Garcia; statement rings ($15-$25) all from Quintessential; jewelled earrings ($22) by Krysiapromo from Damsels Fashion Collections.

Gray sweater jacket ($145) by YEAST, and burgundy long- sleeved velvet dress ($145) by Carre Noir, both from Damsels Fashion Collections; chunky knit cardigan sweater ($119) by Amuse Society, and suede booties ($160) by Blondo, both from Quintessential.

Black knit sweater with embellished collar ($104), brandy knit blazer sweater ($104), and multi-print skirt ($90), all by EsQualo from Damsels Fashion Collections.

Makeup and hair: Lea Christine Smith

Model: Allison Grey

Photographed on location at the Wildwood Ecoforest, located north of Ladysmith.

A huge thank you for your hospitality.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

