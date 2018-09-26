Striped jumpsuit with patterned wrapped neckline ($79) by Hem & Thread, and gold beetle earrings ($65), both from The House of Leaves; brown leather Tucker boots ($170) by Dolce Vita from Quintessential

Fall Fashions Meet Vintage Decor

Minimal designs with luxurious details showcased in unique Victorian Gothic house

  • Sep. 26, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • Life

Story by Katherine Suna Photography by Lia Crowe

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Get inspired as you join Boulevard for a day inside this utterly unique Victorian Gothic style home belonging to Danielle Lagah, owner of The House of Leaves shop in Coombs. Delve into the minimal grandeur of the home where curiosity abounds with ornate vintage décor and details in every corner, handmade black lancet windows and vaulted ceilings. Fall in love this autumn with fashion that juxtaposes minimal design with luxurious detailing reminiscent of another era: feminine necklines, luscious soft knits, draping fabrics, strong silhouettes and plaids in neutral tones and textures with touches of burnt apricot throughout.

Black straight leg pant ($129) by Daily Co., cotton multi-coloured check shirt ($113) by RVLT Revolution, light grey pullover sweater ($79) by Casual Friday by Blend, and “Hampton North” wood and leather watch ($320) by Tense, all from NYLA Fresh Thread.
. Lia Crowe photography

On Jen: Army-green drawstring pants ($69) by Bella Amore, and printed scarf ($23), both from Bamboozle; black and white plaid and lace top ($50) by Hem & Thread from The House of Leaves; black Postal booties ($130) by Steve Madden from Quintessential.
On Nevaeh: Army-green off-the-shoulder dress ($40) by Dex from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre.
On Zen: Grey Ceramica dress pant ($250) by Alberto, black short-sleeved cotton button up ($125) by RVLT Revolution, and Hampton North wood and leather watch ($320) by Tense, all from NYLA Fresh Thread. Lia Crowe photography

On Jen: Copper “So Protective” sweater ($95) by Pink Martini and “Adeline” slip-dress ($64) by April Cornell, both from Bamboozle; long plated necklace ($59), long copper necklace with small pendant ($37), and Victorian inspired “Les drop” earrings ($30)  by Top Shelf, all from The House of Leaves; brown leather Tucker boots ($170) by Dolce Vita from Quintessential. On Zen: White oxford shirt ($120) and oatmeal cotton crew neck pullover sweater ($147), both by RVLT Revolution, and black straight leg pant ($129) by Daily Co., all from NYLA Fresh Thread. Lia Crowe photography

On Nevaeh (left): Floral cranberry Avonlea dress ($68) by April Cornell from Bamboozle; brown booties with zipper detail ($29) by Joe Fresh.
Lia Crowe photography

On Jen : Copper “So Protective” sweater ($95) by Pink Martini and “Adeline” slip-dress ($64) by April Cornell, both from Bamboozle; long plated necklace ($59), long copper necklace with small pendant ($37), and Victorian inspired “Les drop” earrings ($30) by Top Shelf, all from The House of Leaves; brown leather Tucker boots ($170) by Dolce Vita from Quintessential.
On Zen: White oxford shirt ($120) and oatmeal cotton crew neck pullover sweater ($147), both by RVLT Revolution, and black straight leg pant ($129) by Daily Co., all from NYLA Fresh Thread. Lia Crowe photography

Cotton Academy Sails button down short-sleeved shirt ($85) by Superdry, Khaki jogger pant ($110) by Kuwallatee, and Hampton North wood and leather watch ($319.98) by Tense, all from NYLA Fresh Thread. Lia Crowe photography

On Jen: Black sleeveless top with Victorian detailed neckline ($108) by Joseph Ribkoff and red “Suzanne” straight leg pants ($105) by FDJ, both from KC’s Boutique. On Nevaeh: Floral long-sleeved dress with bow detail on the sleeve ($40) by Dex from Hudson’s Bay, Woodgrove Centre. Lia Crowe photography

Makeup and hair: Lea Christine Smith.

Models: Jen Clark, Zen May and Nevaeh Guillemette.

Photographed on location at the private home of Danielle Lagah, owner of The House of Leaves shop in Coombs. A huge thank you to Danielle and family for hosting our team for the day.

Clothes: Sourced from NYLA Fresh Thread, Bamboozle, Quintessential, Woodgrove Centre, House of Leaves, KC’s Boutique and The Bay.

