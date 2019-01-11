Fashion For A Winter’s Tale

From silk to angora, the warmest of winter clothing

  • Jan. 11, 2019 8:00 a.m.
  • Life

– Styling by Shai Thompson Photography by Lia Crowe

Rich colours and luscious texture bring warmth and life to the bitter cold of winter.

Burgundy tweed sweater by Cotton Country ($107), scarlet dress by Sympli ($230) and merlot leather gloves by Thinsulate ($69), all from Barbara’s Boutique; two-tone merlot scarf ($28) from House of Lily Koi.

Silk tunic dress by Bolide L ($128) and black faux fur vest ($48) from House of Lily Koi; sage green “Omen” handbag by Fly London ($250) from Waterlily Shoes; merlot leather gloves by Thinsulate ($69) from Barbara’s Boutique.

Vintage boho-chic dress by Asante ($55), vintage black cape ($98) and black jet gold choker ($18), all from House of Lily Koi; black rain boots by Blondo ($250) from Waterlily Shoes.

Heather Grey Angora turtleneck by Moda Int’l ($48), rust suede skirt by White House Black Market ($58) and rust suede gloves with tassel by Bay Club ($18), all from House of Lily Koi; Dolman sleeve grey cardigan by Eileen Fisher ($470) and multi-check scarf ($59) from W & J Wilson.

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Krystal Hanson

Photographed on location at deVine Wines & Spirits: a huge thank you for graciously hosting our fashion team for the day.

Fashions and accessories from House of Lily Koi, Barbara’s Boutique, Waterlily Shoes, W & J Wilson.

