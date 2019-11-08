Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

This Fashion Friday celebrity stylist Kim XO Appelt fills you in on her favourite coats for this winter.

Although Kim XO is based in Kelowna, B.C., she has followers from all over the globe which is why is episode includes coats for those living in diverse temperatures that might not see the chilly winters the Okanagan does.

From a light silk bomber jacket to warm and cozy teddy coats, Appelt has a jacket that will keep you stylish this season.

Watch the video below to find out more.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Things a stylist would remove from your closet

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students honour past and present soldiers at Remembrance Day services

Schools in Sylvan Lake took part in their Remembrance Day services the morning of Nov. 7

Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is forgiving fines in exchange for non-perishable food donations

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students scare away hunger

Students at Ecole Steffie Woima Elementary School collected over 1,000 lbs of food for the food bank

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake students collect socks for the homeless

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students crushed their goal of collecting 200 pairs of socks

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students ensure No Stone is Left Alone

No Stone Left Alone was launched in 2011 by Maureen G. Bianchini-Purvis

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

‘It hurts’: Indigenous Alberta boy, 5, comes home with braid undone

Trouble at school leads to conversation on reconciliation, outpouring of support

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Amnesty International Canada Secretary-General Alex Neve

Advocate pushes for the respect of human rights both in Canada and abroad

Kenney says Alberta will study already ‘compelling case’ to leave CPP

Premier says panel will look at issue as a way to assess ‘fairness’ for Alberta within nation

VIDEO: B.C. researcher unveils province’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Alberta to prevent lawsuits against homeowners who stand up to criminals

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer says the government will be introducing amendments to existing legislation

Failure of Houston Oil & Gas threatens to create up to 1,400 orphan wells

There is a growing backlog of abandoned wells

Most Read