Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Keeping up with the trends can sure leave a hole in your bank account – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

This Fashion Friday, Kim XO Appelt has listed the top nine must-haves for this fall season that include one common factor: affordability.

From staple accessories like the silk scarf to the trendy snake-skin pattern, the Kelowna-based fashionista has you covered.

Appelt is a personal and celebrity stylist with years in the fashion industry and has become a go-to expert on all things fashion.

From Jen Laporte of Disney’s Freaky Friday to Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette season 11, to Okanagan food blogger Tori Wesszer, Appelt has been key in celebrity styling.

She produces new videos every week to help her thousands of YouTube subscribers turn a shabby look into run-way chic. She also has a strong social media following with more than 58,000 followers on Instagram.

Her passion to help clients find their own style, and her ability to see trends and pull together key pieces, have led the way to a successful styling career.

How to walk in high heels? What’s the best way, to tie your Converse shoes? How to pull off a baseball cap? Appelt has you covered.

Trained in New York, Appelt has styled both local television personalities and A-list celebrities through her company Style by Kim XO.

“As a style expert and an influencer, I work with select designers and brands to assist them in promoting their brand,” Appelt said. “My services include private launch parties, fashion shows and brand placement.”

Be sure to look for Kim XO every Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on all Black Press Media websites.

And in case you missed it:

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fall Fashion at Wildwood
Next story
Fashion for fall and for art

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake students tested for lazy eye by Lions Club

The Sylvan Lake Lions Club administers the free exam every October to Kindergarten students

Red Deer-Lacombe has five candidates to choose from

Official list released on Oct. 2

West Central Midget Tigers win season opener

The Tiger went one to win their second game on Sept. 28 as well

New marketing plans takes Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival to the next level

Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival is planned for the last weekend of November

Coats for Kids and Families program returns to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners Association’s annual program kicked off this season on Oct. 1

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta Mounties need help to find stolen Const. Scarecrow

Const. Scarecrow is six-feet two-inches tall, weighs less than 25 pounds and was wearing all green

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

Alberta justice minister pushes for changes after killer allowed more freedom

A judge found Matthew de Grood not criminally responsible in the 2014 stabbing deaths of five people

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Edmonton police officer thought of his kids as he struggled with attacker

Const. Mike Chernyk broke into tears recounting the night of the attack in court

Fall means flu season is upon us

Protect yourself and others against viruses

PODCAST: The Expert discusses local hockey with Advocate Sports Reporter Byron Hackett

Episode 2 features a talk on Red Deer Rebels, the AAA Lacombe Generals, the Eckville Eagles and more

UBC frat council halts social functions after women allegedly drugged

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Most Read